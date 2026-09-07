6 Dead After Delhi Student Hostel Collapse as Overnight Rescue Ends in Tragedy

Photo/the Indian Express.

Six people were killed and 11 others were rescued after a five-story student hostel collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan neighborhood, as emergency crews spent nearly 16 hours searching through unstable rubble while trying to prevent an adjacent girls’ hostel from collapsing.

The collapse occurred in one of Delhi’s busiest student housing districts near Delhi University’s South Campus, where thousands of students live in privately operated hostels and paying guest accommodations. According to The Indian Express, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams worked through the night in narrow alleyways, slowing rescue efforts because removing debris too quickly risked bringing down the neighboring building, which shared a wall with the collapsed structure.

NDRF personnel paused operations for more than an hour early Monday morning after engineers warned that the adjoining girls’ hostel was standing largely on the collapsed building’s remaining base.

Rescuers drilled holes through the debris to insert oxygen pipes and search for possible survivors trapped beneath the rubble. Civil Defence volunteers installed iron support jacks beneath the neighboring building so heavy machinery could safely continue clearing debris.

Officials said the operation continued cautiously as earthmovers removed debris piece by piece to avoid triggering another structural failure.

Rescue workers recovered the final victim at around 3 a.m., nearly six hours after the previous rescue.

According to The Indian Express, rescuers first discovered a laptop, a charger and a small pouch in the debris before finding an unconscious student beneath the rubble. He was pulled from the wreckage but showed no signs of life and was later removed in a body bag.

Police later confirmed that 11 people had been rescued while six others died in the collapse.

The tragedy has renewed scrutiny of privately managed student accommodations across Satya Niketan, where many aging residential buildings have been converted into hostels for university students.

Students living nearby told The Indian Express that cracks, poor construction quality and a lack of emergency exits were common in many hostels in the area.

“The buildings are old, but instead of proper repairs they are simply painted every year,” one university student said, accusing property managers of neglecting structural safety while maximizing profits.

Residents also alleged that many building owners live outside the neighborhood and leave maintenance to managers responsible for multiple properties.

Delhi authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse, with officials examining whether building safety regulations were violated.