AFGHAN REFUGEE FOUND INSIDE A TRUCK IN TURKEY.

Turkish police have detained 55 Afghan migrants found concealed in a specially constructed compartment inside a truck in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, as authorities launched deportation procedures and detained one suspected migrant smuggler.

Turkish media, citing the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Thursday, November 19, that police stopped the truck on the Diyarbakir-Mardin highway during an operation targeting migrant smuggling.

Police officers used technical inspection equipment to examine the vehicle and discovered a concealed compartment built into the floor of its trailer. The hidden space measured approximately one metre in height and 2.5 metres in width.

According to DHA, the truck’s 13-metre trailer had been modified using metal profiles to create the compartment. Its upper section was covered with irrigation pipes, while a tarpaulin concealed the exterior to prevent the space from being detected during inspection.

Police detained one person suspected of organising migrant smuggling in connection with the operation. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the suspect, while an investigation into the case is continuing.

The migrants are expected to be transferred to the Diyarbakir Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after the completion of initial administrative procedures, where deportation proceedings will continue, according to Turkish media report.

The incident highlights the risks faced by migrants using irregular routes and relying on smugglers to cross borders. Concealed transportation in modified vehicles can expose migrants to serious safety risks, particularly when large numbers of people are confined in poorly ventilated spaces.

Turkey remains an important transit and destination country for migrants from Afghanistan and other countries seeking protection or opportunities in Europe. Afghan nationals are among the groups affected by migration enforcement and deportation procedures in the country.

However, the available reports did not specify where the 55 Afghans had entered Turkey, their intended destination or whether any of them had applied for international protection.