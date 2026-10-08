52 Women and One Girl Detained in Kabul and Herat, UNAMA Says

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Thursday that Taliban authorities detained or arrested at least 52 women and one girl in Kabul and Herat between July and September, warning that the actual number of cases could be significantly higher.

UNAMA said it had verified the cases and expressed grave concern over recent arrests, detentions and threats targeting women and girls in several parts of Afghanistan. The mission said underreporting, driven by security concerns and social stigma, may mean that many additional cases have not been documented.

According to UNAMA, the detentions were linked to alleged violations of Taliban-imposed dress requirements. Women were detained for reasons including not wearing a chador, having their hair visible, wearing colorful scarves or makeup, or appearing in public without a mahram, or male guardian. UNAMA said those detained were released after several hours.

The UN mission also raised concerns over reports of verbal abuse, beatings and threats against women, including female shopkeepers. It said such measures restrict women’s rights to freedom of movement, freedom of expression and personal autonomy, while detention and the threat of detention can expose women and girls to severe social stigma and further marginalization.

The latest UNAMA findings follow a broader pattern of enforcement against women in Afghanistan. In June, the UN mission said at least 30 women were arrested in Herat over alleged dress-code violations. Dozens of other women reportedly received verbal warnings. The arrests were followed by protests in Herat’s Jibreil area, where UNAMA said at least one boy was killed by gunfire and several other people were injured.

UNAMA urged Taliban authorities to end what it described as discriminatory enforcement practices against women and girls, respect the human rights and dignity of all Afghans, and uphold Afghanistan’s obligations under international human rights law.

The Taliban have not immediately responded to UNAMA’s latest statement. The group has previously maintained that women’s rights are protected under its interpretation of Islamic law, while continuing to impose extensive restrictions on women’s education, employment, movement and participation in public life.