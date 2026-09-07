5 Dead, 5 Injured After Amazon Cargo Plane Overshoots Runway at Miami Airport

At least five people were killed and five others were injured after an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane overran the runway while landing at Miami International Airport, crashed into several vehicles and burst into flames, U.S. authorities said.

The Boeing 767-300 freighter, operating as Prime Air Flight 7598 for cargo carrier 21 Air, was arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico, when it veered off the airport’s diagonal runway shortly before 2 p.m. local time on Sunday. The aircraft crossed a nearby roadway, struck multiple vehicles and came to rest in a grassy area with heavy fire and smoke pouring from its fuselage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said more than 60 emergency units and about 200 firefighters and rescue personnel responded to the crash. Fire crews battled an engine-compartment blaze, contained an active fuel leak and carried out rescue operations after the pilot, co-pilot and several people trapped inside vehicles were found at the scene.

Officials said five people died in the crash, while five others were hospitalized, including three in critical condition at a local trauma center. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether those killed were aboard the aircraft or inside the vehicles struck after the plane left the runway.

The crash forced a ground stop at Miami International Airport and temporarily shut down all runways and taxiways, disrupting hundreds of flights. Airport officials later reopened two of the airport’s four runways, but significant delays and cancellations continued for hours as investigators secured the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the cause of the runway overrun. Investigators are examining weather conditions, including thunderstorms and strong wind gusts reported around the airport, as well as the aircraft’s landing performance and other operational factors.

Amazon confirmed that one of its cargo aircraft was involved in the incident and said it was cooperating fully with investigators. “Our absolute priority is the safety, well-being and care of everyone involved,” the company said in a statement, while expressing condolences to the families of those killed.