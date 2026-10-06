31 US States Back 9/11 Victims Seeking $3.5 Billion in Frozen Afghanistan Assets for Compensation

Iowa and 30 other US states have urged the US Supreme Court to review a case involving about $3.5 billion in Afghanistan central-bank assets that victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks are seeking to use to satisfy court judgments against the Kabul administration.

The states filed an amicus brief on October 5 in support of a petition by 9/11 victims and their families, arguing that US law allows assets belonging to a party responsible for terrorism to be used to satisfy judgments obtained by victims. The states say the plaintiffs hold roughly $17 billion in final judgments against the Taliban.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said the victims and their families had pursued compensation through the US judicial system and should be able to collect money awarded to them by the courts. Her comments reflect the position of the states supporting the plaintiffs.

The dispute concerns roughly $3.5 billion in assets belonging to Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s central bank, that remain in the United States. The US government blocked Afghanistan central-bank assets after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021. The government subsequently placed another $3.5 billion into the Switzerland-based Fund for the Afghan People, while the remaining US-held assets stayed at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

In February 2023, US District Judge George Daniels ruled that 9/11 victims could not seize the assets to satisfy judgments against the Taliban, saying the court could not treat the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate government.

The case was later appealed. In August 2025, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that Da Afghanistan Bank was protected by the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and that the plaintiffs had not shown the bank was a Taliban agency or instrumentality under the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act.

The plaintiffs filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to review that ruling in August 2026. The Supreme Court docket shows the petition remains pending; the latest development is the filing of the states’ amicus brief, meaning the Supreme Court has not yet ruled on whether to hear the case.