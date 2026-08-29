27 Killed After Russian Drone Strike Hits Warehouse, Triggers Massive Explosion Near Kyiv

Photo/ (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

At least 27 people were killed and dozens injured after a Russian drone strike hit a warehouse near Kyiv, triggering a massive explosion that damaged nearby residential buildings and a care home, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

According to CNN, the strike hit a warehouse in the village of Mila, west of Kyiv, before a powerful blast spread through the surrounding area. The explosion caused extensive destruction, prompted the evacuation of hundreds of residents and raised questions over the storage of ammunition near residential neighborhoods. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said emergency services began rescue operations immediately after the attack.

More than 300 State Emergency Service personnel were deployed to the scene as rescue teams searched damaged buildings and cleared debris. Zelensky said a warehouse was hit during the attack, triggering a powerful explosion that caused extensive damage to nearby homes and a care facility for elderly people and people with disabilities.

Among those killed was Taras Didysh, the head of the Dmytrivka community, who died while helping evacuate residents during the attack, Zelensky said.

Ukrainian authorities said dozens of people were injured and more than 370 residents were evacuated from the area as emergency crews continued rescue and recovery operations.

Zelensky said Ukraine’s National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had opened an investigation into possible official negligence, saying ammunition storage facilities are prohibited near residential neighborhoods. The investigation will examine whether the explosion was worsened by improperly stored military equipment.

The attack was part of a broader overnight wave of Russian drone strikes across Ukraine, Zelensky said. He reported attacks in Odesa, Dnipro, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Chernihiv regions.

According to the Ukrainian president, Russia launched more than 260 attack drones, including jet-powered Banderol drones, during the latest assault. He said Kyiv has faced nearly continuous drone attacks in recent days.

Zelensky expressed condolences to the families of those killed and renewed calls for increased international military assistance and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying stronger air defenses remain critical to protecting Ukrainian cities from continued drone attacks.