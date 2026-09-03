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2 Killed, Suspect Dead and Six Injured in Downtown Minneapolis Shooting

By Fidel Rahmati
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Immigration News

Fidel Rahmati
Fidel Rahmatihttps://www.khaama.com
Fidai Rahmati is the editor and content writer for Khaama Press. You may follow him at Twitter @FidelRahmati

Two people were killed and six others were injured, including three police officers, in a shooting at a high-rise apartment building in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, according to police and local authorities. The suspected shooter also died.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire at about 4:36 p.m. at an apartment building at 15 East Grant Street near Loring Park and the Minneapolis Convention Center. Officers entered the building after finding victims and hearing additional gunfire on an upper floor.

Three Minneapolis police officers were injured during the response, with two suffering gunshot wounds. One officer was shot in the leg, while another was shot twice in the abdomen and underwent surgery, according to police. All three officers were reported to be in stable condition.

Four civilian victims were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one later died. Another person was killed at the scene, according to authorities. The suspected shooter was also found dead at the location. Police have not fully explained the circumstances of the suspect’s death.

Police said officers encountered heavy haze on an upper floor of the building, significantly limiting visibility as they responded to continuing gunfire. The incident prompted a major response involving Minneapolis police, state authorities, neighboring law enforcement agencies and federal officials.

Minneapolis police urged residents and visitors to avoid the area while emergency personnel secured the scene. The city initially asked the public to stay away from an area stretching from 12th Street to Franklin Avenue and from Hennepin Avenue to 3rd Avenue South.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said state law enforcement personnel were assisting local authorities and expressed support for the injured officers and other first responders. FBI Director Kash Patel also said the bureau would provide resources to assist local investigators.

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