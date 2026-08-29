14 Injured in Explosion Inside Rickshaw in Afghanistan’s Laghman

An explosion inside a rickshaw in Mehtarlam, Laghman province, injured 14 people on Friday, according to local reports.

A gas cylinder explosion inside a rickshaw in Mehtarlam, the capital of Afghanistan’s Laghman province, injured 14 people on Friday, according to local authorities.

Abdul Malik Niazi, spokesman for the Taliban-appointed governor of Laghman, said the explosion occurred at around 11 a.m. local time in the Rahmani Chowk area of Mehtarlam.

Niazi said preliminary findings indicate that the blast originated from the gas cylinder installed in the rickshaw. Authorities have not yet provided further details on whether the cylinder malfunctioned, leaked gas or was otherwise damaged before the explosion.

The injured were taken for medical treatment, although local authorities have not released details about the severity of their injuries or whether any of them remain in critical condition.

Officials said an investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of the explosion and that further information about the incident and the condition of the injured would be released after the inquiry.

The incident highlights the potential risks associated with gas-powered vehicles, which are widely used for passenger transport in Afghanistan. However, authorities have not yet determined whether any safety violation contributed to Friday’s explosion.

No further details were immediately available.



