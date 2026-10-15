13 Children Die After Boat Capsizes on Ganges River in India’s Bihar

At least 13 children died after a boat carrying passengers to a religious gathering capsized on the Ganges River in India’s eastern Bihar state, prompting a search-and-rescue operation, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Rampur Shyamchand village in Vaishali district’s Raghopur area. The passengers were reportedly travelling to a feast in a nearby village when the boat overturned midstream.

Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh said the confirmed death toll stood at 13, with all the victims aged under 15. Officials said six people had been rescued, while other reports put the number rescued at seven. Search operations continued to establish whether anyone remained missing.

Local residents were among the first to respond, searching the water and helping pull passengers to safety. A team from the State Disaster Response Force and local divers joined the operation. The damaged boat was later retrieved, according to officials cited by the Press Trust of India.

Witness accounts and local media reports raised concerns about the boat’s condition and possible overcrowding. India Today reported that investigators found a large hole in the vessel and that it was reportedly old and in poor condition. Authorities had not announced a final finding on the cause of the accident.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the victims’ families and announced financial assistance of 200,000 rupees for each deceased person’s family. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced compensation of 400,000 rupees per family and directed officials to expedite rescue work and ensure medical care for survivors.

The accident has renewed concerns about passenger safety on inland waterways, particularly where small boats are used for local transport. The investigation is expected to examine the vessel’s condition, passenger load and compliance with safety requirements.