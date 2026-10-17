120 Children Reported Missing in Kabul in One Year, 85 of Them Girls

At least 120 children and teenagers under the age of 18 were reported missing in Kabul during the 1404 solar year, including 85 girls, according to Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, as families continue searching for their missing children.

Sediq Tawhidi, a spokesperson for the ministry, told BBC News Dari that 505 children had been returned to Afghanistan over the past solar year, while another 85 children were being housed at a ministry-run support centre. The figures highlight concerns over child protection and the difficulties faced by families trying to locate missing children.

Families interviewed by the BBC said their searches had so far failed to establish what happened to their children. One family said their 14-year-old son had been missing for two months, with no information about his whereabouts.

The BBC also reported cases in which missing children were later found dead. A Taliban security official said the group’s forces had located many abducted children, but the ministry has not released comprehensive figures covering missing children across Afghanistan or detailed information on the outcomes of individual cases.

Restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan have deepened concerns about the future of children, particularly adolescent girls who remain barred from secondary schools and universities under Taliban policies. Limited access to education, safe public spaces and social opportunities can increase girls’ vulnerability, while families may struggle to find reliable protection and support services.

Poverty and economic hardship also leave many Afghan families struggling to meet basic needs, including food, housing and education costs. Financial pressure can expose children to greater risks, including child labour, exploitation and separation from their families. However, these conditions should be presented as broader risk factors rather than direct causes of the reported missing-child cases unless investigators or officials establish a link.

Children working in hazardous conditions, those separated from their families and unaccompanied children returning from neighbouring countries face heightened risks of violence, exploitation and homelessness.

The Netherlands-based KidsRights Foundation ranked Afghanistan 194th out of 194 countries in its 2026 KidsRights Index, which assesses children’s rights across areas including health, education, protection and the conditions needed to uphold those rights. The index gave Afghanistan an overall score of 0.214.

The scale of child disappearances nationwide remains unclear because comprehensive official figures are unavailable. The lack of nationwide data makes it difficult to establish the full extent of the problem and assess how effectively missing children are being located and reunited with their families.