12 Arrested in $10 Million US Fraud Scheme, Including Three Afghan Nationals

U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C. [Photo: Diego M. Radzinschi /ALM]

U.S. federal prosecutors have charged 12 people, including three immigrants from Afghanistan, in a series of alleged child care subsidy fraud cases involving more than $10 million in fraudulent payments in San Diego County. Authorities said the defendants allegedly submitted false attendance records for children who were not under their care and received government-funded child care reimbursements.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges after a multi-agency investigation dubbed Operation Cradle to Con. Prosecutors said the defendants operated licensed family child care homes and are accused of filing fraudulent claims through California’s subsidized child care programs by certifying attendance records under penalty of perjury.

Three Afghan immigrants identified among defendants

According to the Department of Justice, the three Afghan-born defendants are Ekramullah Mohmand, 25, Khatira Hashemi, 39, and Zaryab Dawoodzi, 25. All three live in the El Cajon area of San Diego County and were charged in separate criminal cases.

Federal prosecutors said the 12 defendants are U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents originally from Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, and other countries. Authorities emphasized that the cases are independent prosecutions and that the defendants are not alleged to be members of a single organized fraud network.

Prosecutors allege the defendants obtained licenses to operate home-based child care centers and enrolled as providers with organizations administering California’s subsidized child care program, including Child Development Associates (CDA) and the YMCA.

Licensed providers are required to submit monthly attendance records showing the days and hours children receive care. Investigators allege several defendants knowingly reported children as present on days they never attended and requested reimbursement for services that were never provided. The claims were allegedly certified as accurate despite containing false information.

In one case, prosecutors said surveillance cameras contradicted attendance records submitted by one defendant. Court documents allege that a provider claimed children attended care every day during March and April 2026, but investigators reviewed footage covering 57 days and found children entering or leaving the property on only one day.

Authorities said that day coincided with an unannounced inspection by a California state licensing investigator.

Investigators also compared attendance records with U.S. border crossing data. Prosecutors allege some defendants claimed they were caring for children at home while official records showed they were outside the United States during the same period.

All 12 defendants face federal charges of wire fraud, while several also face money laundering charges related to the alleged scheme.

The arrests were carried out on September 10 during coordinated searches in several San Diego County communities, including Oak Park, Emerald Hills, and El Cajon. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and additional evidence is being reviewed.

California’s child care subsidy program provides financial assistance to eligible low-income families by paying licensed providers for child care services. Prosecutors allege the defendants exploited the program by submitting fraudulent attendance records to obtain public funds.

The Department of Justice stressed that the charges are allegations only. Under the U.S. legal system, all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.