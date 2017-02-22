Zimbabwe defeats Afghanistan in 3rd ODI match by 3 runs

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 22 2017, 10:50 am

The Afghanistan national cricket team lost the third One Day International (ODI) match against Zimbabwe as the Afghan players were close to a third straight win and the series victory.

The Afghan team was defeated by Zimbabwe by three runs during the third match and following their two consecutive wins.

Zimbabwe won the toss during the third match and elected to bat first against Afghanistan, setting a target of 130 runs.

The target was set after Zimbabwe lost all their wickets during the 32 overs of the game .

Afghanistan opened their batting inning aggressively but continuously lost their wickets until all of them were out 29th over of the game by scoring only 126 runs.

On the bowling side, Gulbadin Naib took 4 wickets, Rashid Khan 3 wickets, Fareed Ahmad 2 wickets, and Mohammad Nabi 1 wicket to restrict the Zimbabwe batsmen to 129 runs during the 32.4 over of the game.

Yesterday’s defeat followed by two consecutive wins by the Afghan team in the 5-match One Day International Series.

