Zardari welcomes fencing work along Durand Line

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 27 2017, 10:25 am

The former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has welcomed the fencing work along the Durand Line as he emphasized on mutual consultations between Kabul and Islamabad for proper securing of the routes.

Zardari said proper securing of borders with mutual consultation will put an end to allegations of cross-border incursions of militants.

He also called on Kabul and Islamabad to for concerted and sincere efforts by both countries to overcome mistrust and suspicions.

The Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javid Bajwa has said the fencing work has started in Momand Agency and Bajaur since the two areas are mostly affected by the militant groups.

This comes as tensions remains high between Kabul and Islamabad over the closure of the routes along the Line last month which remained closed for nearly a month.

Pakistan closed all travel routes between the two countries last month following a series of deadly attacks in the country.

The Pakistani officials claimed that the attacks were plotted and carried out by the militants stationed inside the Afghan soil.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS