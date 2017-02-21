Zakhilwal says had constructive with Sartaj Aziz and Pakistani military

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 21 2017, 11:22 am

The Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal has said he had constructive talks with Pakistan’s foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz and the Pakistani military regarding the recent upheavals.

Zakhilwa said he passed on documents both to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Pakistani military GHQ.

“In addition, I had a very positive meeting with Mr Sartaj Aziz, Advisor to the PM on Foreign Affairs and a constructive talk with the GHQ right after my return from Kabul today,” Zakhilwal said.

The Afghan Ambassador further added “As a result I expect quick deescalation of the current tension and the creation of a more positive environment for responding to each other’s concerns and grievances in a cooperative manner. We have agreed tentatively on a path forward.”

This comes as the Afghan government handed over a comprehensive list consisting of 32 sanctuaries being used by the Haqqani terrorist network and the Taliban group in Pakistan.

The list also includes the names of 82 Taliban, Haqqani terrorist network, and other terror groups’ leaders operating against Afghanistan using the Pakistani soil.

The step by the Afghan government was taken following a spike in tensions between the two countries and after the Pakistani officials summoned Afghan embassy officials demanding actions against the militants using the Afghan soil against Pakistan.

