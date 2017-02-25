Zakhilwal hopeful on partial reopening of Pak-Afghan routes

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 25 2017, 10:18 am

The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan says he is hopeful that the travel routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan will partially reopen today.

He said the Afghan authorities are hopeful that the travel routes will completely reopen in coming three or four days.

Zakhilwal further added that elder men, patients and children will be able to travel today while those who have travelled to Pakistan with visas will be able to return back to Afghanistan.

He urged the Afghan people to travel with full documents including visas once the travel routes are fully reopened.

Pakistan closed all travel routes between the two countries nearly ten days ago following a series of deadly attacks in the country.

The Pakistani officials claimed that the attacks were plotted and carried out by the militants stationed inside the Afghan soil.

The decision was particularly taken after a deadly suicide attack rocked the Sehwan city of Pakistan, leaving over 70 people dead and scores of others wounded.

The militants continued to their deadly attacks in some key districts and cities of Pakistan despite the routes remained closed for nearly ten days.

The Pakistani Taliban’s Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction claimed responsibility behind the attacks.

