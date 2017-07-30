Young ISIS fighter arrested by Afghan intelligence in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 30 2017, 4:13 pm

A young boy who was recruited by the militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group has been arrested by the Afghan intelligence operatives.

According to the local government officials in Nangarhar, the young boys who is sixteen year old was arrested during an operation in Chaparhar district.

The officials further added that the young boy has confessed that he was conducting insurgency activities after joining the terror group six months ago.

In the meantime, the officials said at least two other ISIS militants were also arrested during separate operations in this province.

A suspected ISIS affiliate who was trying to transport seven communication devices was arrested from Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar.

The detained ISIS affiliated was attempting to smuggle the communication sets to Haska Mina district, the officials added.

In another operation conducted close to Tora Bora in Pacher Agam district, a young man was arrested before he manage to join the ISIS ranks.

The officials are saying that the young man is originally a resident of Kunar province in East of Afghanistan and has been identified as Izatullah.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

