Young girl shot dead by a relative in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 28 2016, 2:40 pm

A young girl was shot dead by in Kabul city earlier today with preliminary reports suggesting the girl was shot dead by one of her relatives. Security officials in Kabul police confirmed that the girl was shot dead near a high school located in Bagh-e-Raees in the 7th police district of the city.

The officials further added that the murder apparently has links with the domestic violence.

According to the officials, the culprit was caught the security forces soon after he shot the girl dead and was attempting to escape.

The latest incident involving the murder of the young girl in Kabul comes as the rate of violence against women has been on the rise across the country.

At least three women were shot dead by unknown gunmen who were riding a motorcycle in western Herat province of Afghanistan around ten days ago.

The officials said the main motive behind the murder is not clear and search operation is underway to arrest the perpetrators.

Earlier, a woman shot by her in-law’s family after she attempted to elope with her love in Ghor province of Afghanistan.

