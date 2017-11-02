Young boys arrested before joining ISIS ranks in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 02 2017, 11:30 am

Two young boys were arrested before they manage to join the ranks of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement the two young boys were arrested during an operation of the security forces in the vicinity of Haska Mina district.

The statement further added that two boys were held as they were attempting to cross the Kota area and join the ranks of the terror group.

According to the police commandment, intelligence information was already available with the security forces regarding the plans of the terror group to attract the two young boys into their ranks.

The boys arrested during the operation have been identified as Adil and Zia-ur-Rehman who are around 14 and 16 years old, the police commandment said.

The boys are currently in the custody of the security forces for further investigations, the police commandment said, adding that they have admitted that they were travelling to join ISIS terrorist group.

According to Nangarhar police, the security forces have arrested numerous suspects having links with the terror group in Haska Mina district.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the reports so far.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS