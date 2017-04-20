You committed an immense atrocity against Afghans, Karzai tells Trump

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 20 2017, 3:19 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has told Trump that he has commuted an immense atrocity against the Afghan people.

“My message to President Donald Trump today is that he has committed an immense atrocity against the Afghan people,” He said in a Twitter post.

Karzai further added that Trump has committed atrocity againstthe fellow Afghans, against fellow human beings as he he was apparently gesturing towards the use of MOAB against ISIS in East of Afghanistan.

“If the US government sees us as human beings, then they have committed a crime against fellow human beings, but if they treat us as less than human beings, well, of course they can do whatever they want,” he added.

This comes as Karzai earlier said Russia has the right to have relations with the Taliban group as he has adopted a hard stance against the United States, specifically after the MOAB bombing o ISIS hideouts in Achin district of Nangarhar.

Earlier this week, Karzai had vowed to step up efforts in a bid to oust the US military from the country following the massive airstrike in Achin Nangarhar against ISIS terrorists involving the non-nuclear GBU-43 bomb.

He slammed the government for allowing the US forces to carry out the strike and insisted that the move would be a national treason if the government had approved the use of the massive bomb.

