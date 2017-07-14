Women and children among 8 released from ISIS captivity in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Jul 14 2017, 8:02 pm

At least eight civilians including women and children were released from the captivity of the militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the civilians, including five children and two women were kept as captives by the terror group in Haska Mina district.

The statement further added that the civilians managed to escape from the captivity of the terror group as they were kept by the militants of the terror group as captives.

It is believed the women and children belonged to a ISIS group member who was killed during the operations, the provincial government said, adding that the ISIS group member had taken his family with him after joining the ISIS ranks.

The provincial government also added that the civilians are currently being kept in the custody of the security forces and investigation is underway in this regard.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism and clearance operations in some restive districts of Nangarhar as the ISIS loyalists have been attempting to expand their foothold and activities in certain districts of the during the recent years.

The US forces based in Afghanistan have also stepped up airstrikes against the anti-government armed militants in Afghanistan.

The airstrikes were increased particularly after the former US administration granted broader role to the US forces to resume counter-terrorism operations, a step that was taken after growing instability in the country, mainly due to the insurgency led by the Taliban and ISIS militants.

