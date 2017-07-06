Women and children among 14 wounded in Taliban mortar attack in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 06 2017, 3:02 pm

At least fourteen people including women and children were wounded in Taliban mortar attack in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place earlier today in the vicinity of Ghani Khel district.

The provincial government media office in a statement confirmed the incident and said at least fourteen people were wounded after a mortar round landed in Shergar market.

The statement further added that the incident took place around 7:30 am local time and women and children are among those wounded.

The health condition of at least six of those wounded in the attack has been reported critical, the provincial government added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as at least three civilians were killed, three were wounded, and three more were taken as hostages in an attack by the militants on a mosque in Chaparhar district.

The latest violence mainly claiming the lives of the civilians comes as the anti-government armed militants, specifically the Taliban group are blamed for the majority of the civilian casualties.

