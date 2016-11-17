Woman poisons 7 family members to escape with lover in Ghor province

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 17 2016, 10:38 am

A woman has poisoned seven members of her in-law’s family to elope with her lover in central Ghor province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place on Wednesday noon after the woman added toxic material to the food of her in in-law’s family who were later admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The officials further added that the woman managed to flee and a search operation is underway to arrest the woman along with her lover who is believed to be a member of the police forces.

According to the officials, the health condition of the family of the woman is satisfactory and they are being treated in the provincial hospital.

This comes as a woman shot by her in-law’s family after she attempted to elope with her love in Ghor province earlier in June this year.

The latest incident involving the attempted murder by woman comes as the rate of violence against women has been on the rise across the country.

At least three women were shot dead by unknown gunmen who were riding a motorcycle in western Herat province of Afghanistan this week.

The officials said the main motive behind the murder is not clear and search operation is underway to arrest the perpetrators.

