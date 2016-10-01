Woman among 4 arrested for claiming $25,000 ransom against 4 year old boy

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 01 2016, 1:51 pm

A woman is among 4 kidnappers arrested by the operatives of the Afghan intelligence as they claimed a ransom of around $25,000 for the release of a 4-year-old boy kidnapped by the group.

The Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the group was busted from the vicinity of Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of restive Helmand province.

A statement by NDS said the group was led by Qudratullah son of Sher Agha and had kidnapped the boy identified as Shafiullah from Lashkargah city.

The statement further added that the child was rescued from the custody of the kidnappers and was handed over to his family.

Kidnap for ransom cases still continue in parts of the country despite the Afghan intelligence nabbed two MAFIA bosses involved in major kidnappings who were later executed by the government.

The two top MAFIA leaders, Habib Istalif and Raees Khudaidad, were executed late in 2014 and early in 2015 after they were arrested by intelligence operatives.

The NDS operatives released a hostage during an operation conducted in central Wardak province of Afghanistan earlier this year.

The operation was conducted as the kidnappers were demanding a huge ransom of $1 million from the family of the hostage, forcing the intelligence operatives to intervene and secure his release.

