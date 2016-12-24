Will never recognise Durnd Line as official Pak-Afghan border: Karzai

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 24 2016, 4:34 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said the so-called Durand Line will never be recognised as official border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Speaking during an event in Kabul, Karzai said the line has remained a controversial issue between the two nations for many years, imposed by outsiders.

Karzai further that Afghanistan’s reluctance to recognise as formal line will never mean enmity with Pakistan, insisting that the residents located along the line should decide regarding it and not the nations.

This is not the first time the former Afghan President has spoken against the controversial line.

“When Pakistan came into being in 1947, they received it this way, so we are not blaming them but Durand Line is a blow which no Afghan can ever forget. We do not accept this border but will not fight over this issue,” Karzai said during an interview in June.

Earlier Karzai said the Pakistani leadership wanted recognition of Durand Line during his tenure in a bid to improve ties between the two nations.

The porous Durand Line has also been a source of tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan where numeous cross-border attacks have been carried out during months and years.

Militants and terrorist groups are actively operating along the Durand Line and frequently carry out insurgency activities.

