White House can’t speak to Trump’s description of Pakistan an ‘amazing country’

By Khaama Press - Fri Dec 02 2016, 9:41 am

The White House officials have said they cannot speak to Trump’s description of Pakistan an ‘amazing’ country as the media has been rife with the report regarding the President-elect’s major departure from his previous stand.

White House press secretary Josh Earnest told reporters “I saw the readout of the telephone call that you’re referring to. I can’t speak to the accuracy or to the tone of that phone call. I’d refer you to the President-elect’s team for more of a description of what the President-elect may have communicated to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

He was responding to a question regarding Trump’s remarks and the bilateral relations between Washington and Islamabad.

Earnest further added “Obviously, President Obama’s conversations with his counterpart in Pakistan have been an important priority. The U.S. relationship with Pakistan is one that’s quite complicated, particularly when you consider our overlapping national security interests.”

He said “The relations between our two countries, particularly over the last eight years, have not been smooth — consistently smooth, particularly in the aftermath of the raid on Pakistani soil that President Obama ordered to take Osama bin Laden off the battlefield.”

The Prime Minister House of Pakistan released a statement on Wednesday saying “The US President-elect Donald Trump has said Pakistan is a fantastic country as he expressed willingness to visit the country soon.”

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, you have a very good reputation. You are a terrific guy. You are doing amazing work which is visible in every way. I am looking forward to see you soon,” the statement quoted Trump as saying.

Trump further added “Please convey to the Pakistani people that they are amazing and all Pakistanis I have known are exceptional people.”

The latest remarks by Trump is apparently a departure from the stand he had taken on Pakistan while on the campaign trail.

Speaking to a radio show in September, Trump said Pakistan was “probably the most dangerous” country in the world and that only India could “check” Pakistan.

Pakistan is “a serious problem” because it has nuclear weapons and “a lot of them”, just like North Korea, he had said.

