West Indies wins T20I series with 2nd consecutive win against Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 04 2017, 11:34 am

The West Indies cricket team secured their second consecutive win against the Afghanistan national cricket team and clinched the series 2-0.

West Indies set a target of 123 runs by losing 3 wickets during the second match after winning the toss the electing to bat first.

However, the target and overs of the match were reduced through Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method after the rain interrupted the match.

Afghanistan needed 113 runs from 15 overs to level the series however the Afghan batsmen could not chase the given target and lost all their wickets during the 13th over of the game.

West Indies won the match by 29 runs and claimed the series victory 2-0.

The third and final match of the series is expected to be played on Monday, the 5th June.

The first match of the series was played on Saturday and the West Indies team managed to claim a victory by 6 wickets and 21 balls remaining from the overs.

With the conclusion of the T20I series, the Afghanistan national cricket team will compete for a series of One Day International (ODI) matches against West Indies.

The three-match One Day International (ODI) series is expected to kick off from the 9th June.

