Wesa from Kandahar named to International Literacy Associations 30 under 30 list

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 03 2016, 12:23 pm

The International Literacy Association (ILA), a global advocacy and membership organization dedicated to advancing literacy for all, announced Matiullah Wesa, of Pen Path Civil Society from Kandahar, Afghanistan, today as an honoree on its second annual 30 Under 30 list. The list recognizes the next generation of young innovators, advocates and educators who are leading efforts to advance literacy for all, whether in their community or around the world.

Matiullah Wesa was selected for his unique contribution to advancing literacy through his hard work in opening banned schools, building new schools and libraries, running book campaigns, and distributing school supplies for less fortunate kids in war torn part of Afghanistan.

“The work of Matiullah Wesa is closely intertwined with our mission to transform lives through literacy, so we are thrilled to welcome him to our growing list of 30 Under 30 honorees,” said Marcie Craig Post, executive director, International Literacy Association. “Today, there are still 781 million people around the world who can’t read or write, 126 million of whom are youth. This list highlights the next class of leaders who are taking steps to advance literacy and helping us reverse those alarming statistics.”

This year’s ILA 30 Under 30 list highlights rising leaders from 12 countries and several sectors. It includes nonprofit leaders, classroom teachers, authors, volunteers, researchers, and social entrepreneurs, each of whom has created and implemented an initiative that has directly improved the quality of literacy instruction or increased access to literacy tools in the classroom, community and/or online.

ILA’s 30 Under 30 honorees are featured in the September/October issue of Literacy Today, ILA’s bi-monthly magazine, which published today. ILA will continue to highlight the inspiring work of the honorees throughout the year. They will also be invited to participate in upcoming global literacy community activities that support the shared cause of advancing literacy for all.

