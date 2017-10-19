We’ll be here as long as it takes until you change your mind, Tillerson tells Taliban

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 19 2017, 1:05 pm

The United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in his stark message to the Taliban group has said that the United States will be in Afghanistan as long as it takes until they change their mind.

In his speech before the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Wednesday, Tillerson said “We’ll be here as long as it takes until you change your mind.”

The remarks by Tillerson came as efforts are underway to encourage the Taliban group to participate in peace talks and end the ongoing violence through reconciliation.

The meeting of the Quadrilateral Coordination Group consisting Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, and the United States also kicked in Muscat of Oman on Monday to help revive the Afghan peace talks.

However, the Taliban group has so far rejected to participate in any form of peace negotiations.

The latest remarks by Tillerson warning the Taliban regarding the persistent presence of the US in Afghanistan comes as the US President Donald Trump also vowed to continue the war against the terrorism as part of the new US strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

The new strategy was announced by President Trump late in the month of August.

