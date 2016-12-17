We stand with those fighting terrorists, US forces in Afghanistan tells Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 17 2016, 5:37 pm

The US forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) marked the second anniversary of a deadly attack on Peshawar school that left over 130 children dead.

“Dec. 16 marked the second anniversary of the horrendous attack on the Peshawar Army Public School, which killed more than 130 children,” USFOR-A said in a statement.

The statement further added “In July, a U.S. strike killed the mastermind of the attack, Umar Khalifa. Although his death will not bring back the victims, we remember those who lost family and friends.”

“We will continue to stand with all those who join the common fight against terrorists in Afghanistan and Pakistan,” the statement added.

The statement by the US forces in Afghanistan was issued a day after Pentagon released its latest report on Afghanistan.

Pentagon in its report said “Afghan-oriented militant groups, including Taliban and Haqqani Network senior leadership, retain freedom of action from safe havens inside Pakistani territory.”

According to the report, the Afghan Government’s relationship with Pakistan remains a critical aspect of enhancing security and stability in Afghanistan, adding that “Since the beginning of President Ghani’s tenure, leaders from both countries have generally made a concerted effort to improve relations and better address mutual security interests, such as the threat from various extremist groups that reside in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region.”

In the meantime, the Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for remaining reluctant to act against the terrorist groups using its soil to plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan, including the Taliban and Haqqani terrorist network which the Afghan officials believe are having leadership councils based in the main cities of Pakistan.

