Wazir Akbar Khan Green Zone, Urban Plan, 8 contracts approved worth 2 billion Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 31 2017, 10:12 am

The National Procurement Commission of Afghanistan has approved eight contracts in addition to the contracts for Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Green Zone and Urban Plan.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the contracts worth 2 billion Afghanis in total were approved during a meeting chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The other contracts approved during the meeting are construction of a 50-meter bridge in Asmar district of Kunar, procurement of 5 uniform items for national police, procurement of reinforcement items required by the central and regional army divisions and units for 14 sections and two years.

Procurement of food items for the central and regional hostels belonging to the ministry of education, installation of fiber optics equipment in 17 departments of ministry of finance, internet services for customs houses of ministry of finance.

The other contracts approved during the meeting includes increment in contract value for the purchase of printing machines to issue passports in the embassy of Afghanistan in Tehran, and modification of the contract for the recruitment of legal firm to resolve the legal issue regarding the Qaisar-Laman ring road in international court.

ARG Palace said the commissioners of the Independent Joint Anti-Corruption Monitoring Committee (MEC) were also invited to participate in the meeting to monitor the approval of the contracts by the National Procurement Commission.

