Volatile Afghan provinces get new security chiefs amid soaring violence

By Khaama Press - Sat May 13 2017, 9:02 pm

The Afghan government has appointed new security chiefs for the two of the restive provinces located in northern and northeastern parts of the county.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Brigadier General Abdul Kaliq Aqsa has been appointed as the new security chief of the northeastern Badakshan province.

A statement by MoI said Brigadier General Ghulam Sakhi Ghafoori, the former, security chief of Badakhshan has been put in the active reserves list.

The statement further added that Brigadier General Delawar Shah Delawar has been appointed as the new security chief of northern Faryab province.

The former security chief of Faryab province Brigadier General Abdul Nabi Elham has been put in the active reserves list.

This comes as the security situation in northern Faryab and northeastern Badakhshan provinces have sharply deteriorated during the recent months.

The Taliban insurgents managed to briefly take control of Zebak district in Badakhshan while the insurgents of the group are actively operating in various districts of Faryab along with the militants belonging to the insurgent groups, including the ISIS terrorist group.

