Vladimir Putin arrested in a supermarket in Florida

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 01 2016, 7:36 am

Vladimir Putin has been arrested in a supermarket in the Florida State of United States due to misbehavior, it has been reported.

However, this is not the Russian President but an American man who has a similar name as the Russian leader.

Reports regarding the arrested of Putin went viral in the media as well as the Russian media as the State-owned Sputnik covered the story but interestingly with a photograph of President Putin featured in the story.

According to local media reports in the United States, the American Vladimir Putin was arrested after cops responded to a report that a man was screaming at employees at the grocery store in Florida.

Putin told police he had missed his ride, which would never happen to the other Putin, according to CNN.

According to a police report, he also refused to give officers his name. We can’t imagine why.

West Palm Beach Putin, which is a really great alias he should consider, was charged with resisting and/or obstructing an officer without violence.

No word on whether he’s retained a lawyer.

