Violations along Durand Line discussed during high level defense meeting

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 12 2017, 2:22 pm

The violations along the Durand Line was on the agenda of the high level defense meeting chaired by President Mohamamd Ashraf Ghani where other issues related the security were discussed.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the meeting of the commander in chief of the armed forces chaired by President Ghani focused on the security situation of northern and northeastern provinces of the country, including Takhar, Badakhshan, Faryab, Kunduz, and Uruzgan.

A statement by the ARG Palace said the meeting focused on the security upheavals and situation of the named provinces and the relevant authorities were instructed to take necessary measures for the betterment of the security.

The statement further added that necessary decisions were also taken regarding the situation of the northern Faryab province but no further details were disclosed.

According to ARG Palace, the meeting also discussed the violations along the Durand Line and special emphasis was made on further reforms in the police ranks.

This comes as tensions remain high between Kabul and Islamabad regarding the work carried out along the Durand Line and fight against the terrorism.

Pakistan has also launched the fencing and construction work along the Durand Line despite the objections by the Afghan authorities and recent clashes mainly having links with the dispute regarding the line.

The Pakistani military informed regarding the commencement of the fencing work along the line on last month, saying the step has been taken with an aim to improve security.

The Inter Services Public Relations, media wing of the Pakistani military, in a statement said “Measures to improve the security situation along the Pak-Afghan border continue and phase fencing of Pak-Afghan border has commenced.”

The statement further added the work will be done in two phases, with the first phase to focus on high infiltration prone border areas in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber agencies where fencing has started.

