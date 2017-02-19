Vice President Pence reaffirm continued US support to Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 19 2017, 12:37 pm

The Vice President of the United States Mike Pence reaffirmed continued support to the Afghan people and government, emphasizing that Afghanistan has a particular importance to Washington.

Pence made the remarks during a meeting with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Munich security conference as the two sides held talks on security, economic, regional, and other issues of bilateral interest.

Hailing the Afghan forces for their sacrifices, Pence said Washington is currently assessing plans to increase the number of US troops for the training of the Afghan forces.

In his turn, President Ghani said the ongoing violence in Afghanistan is not a civil war but the country is lying in the frontline to combat terrorism.

President Ghani further added that Afghanistan has the capabilities to fight terror but insisted that the Afghan forces need more equipment and support to continue their fight in suppressing the terror groups.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the two sides also discussed the 4-year plan for the development of the Afghan security forces besides holding talks on Afghan elections.

