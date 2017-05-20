Vice President Dostum to return from Turkey soon: Afghan officials

By Khaama Press - Sat May 20 2017, 2:42 pm

The Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum will return from Turkey soon, the Afghan government officials said Saturday.

A presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi told reporters that Gen. Dostum left Kabul for Turkey on Friday evening.

He said Gen. Dostum is in Turkey for the treatment purposes and that he will return to the country as soon as his health condition improves.

In response to a question regarding the relations of the President and Gen. Dostum, Murtazawi said President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani maintains good relation with all the cabinet members.

A spokesman for the First Vice President’s Office, Enayatullah Babur Farahmand, confirmed that the Vice President is in Turkey for medical checkups

Farahman further added that the Vice President Dostum reiterated support to the Afghan people and emphasized that he will remain along the Afghan people, expressing concerns regarding the deteriorating security situation of the country.

Gen. Dostum left the country amid ongoing controversies following the alleged torture and abuse of his rival Ahmad Ishchi.

Attorney General of Afghanitan Farid Hamidi said Tuesday that the alleged sexual abuse of Ahmad Ishchi involving Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum is seriously being probed.

He said the Attorney General Office will take immediate steps regarding any case that is referred for prosecution.

The Attorney General further added that there will be no impunity for any individual or official in Afghanistan.

Ishchi, the former governor of Jawzjan province and the rival of Dostum, had c laimed that the vice president detained him and forced him to strip naked besides he was beaten by the bodyguards of Gen. Dostum and was sodomized with a rifle.

