Vice President Dostum to appear in next court hearing, says Ishchi

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 13 2017, 2:23 pm

The former governor of northern Jawzjan province Ahmad Khan Ishchi has said Vice President Dostum will appear in the next court hearing.

Speaking to RFE/RL, Ishchi said neither Dostum nor his representative was present as the case was being reviewed by the primary court.

He said the primacy court of the second police district has ordered that the vice president and his men should appear before the court in the next hearing.

This comes as Dostum is in Turkey for the treatment with President Ghani earlier saying that the first vice president has left the country after receiving approval and permission from the Attorney General Office.

However, the Attorney General Office said Wednesday that the case of the first vice president has been referred to the court.

The US embassy Charge d’Affaires has also called for thorough investigation in the torture and sexual abuse case of Ahmad Khan Ishchi involving the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum.

He said Tuesday that the allegations against the Vice President, including charges of rape and assault, are extremely serious and warrant close legal review by the Attorney General and other judicial authorities of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

However, the office of the first president in reaction to the remarks of President Ghani and US Special Charge d’Affaires, said Attorney General Office is not having such an authority to grant permission the vice president to travel abroad and called on the US officials to respect independency of Afghanistan and bilateral relations between the two countries, insisting that the legal and judicial system of the country has a clear definition and approach regarding such cases.

