Vice President Dostum off to Faryab amid reports of Ghormach fall

By Ghanizada - Tue Oct 11 2016, 4:34 pm

The First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum left Kabul for the northern Faryab province this afternoon shortly after the Taliban militants seized control of Ghormach district.

A source close to the Vice President said Gen. Dostum left for Faryab on instructions of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The source further added that Gen. Dostum is visiting Faryab to help repulse the growing attacks by the Taliban insurgents in this province.

Ahead of his travel to Faryab, Gen. Dostum told reporters that he has received the necessary instructions to eliminate the threats posed by the Taliban group.

This comes as a provincial council official earlier said the Taliban militants have taken control of Ghormach district after hours of clash with the security forces.

The Taliban militants have intensified attacks on key northern provinces during the recent months as the group attempts to expand its insurgency activities in northern parts of the country.

The Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack on the strategic Kunduz city last week and managed to infiltrate into some parts of the city, including the central Kunduz city square.

The Afghan forces managed to push the Taliban militants from the city although sporadic clashes still continue in parts of the city with the security officials saying the operations are slowly being as the group have taken positions inside the residential areas.

