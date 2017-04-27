Veteran Indian actor Vinod Khanna dies at 70

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 27 2017, 11:52 am

A veteran Indian actor and politician Vinod Khanna has died at the age of 70 amid reports the actor had a difficult battle with cancer.

Khanna reportedly died earlier today almost weeks after he was admitted to hospital due to severe dehydration.

News regarding his health condition deteriorating surfaced in late 2016 and early 2017 and subsequently disappeared from the public eye.

The Twitter micro social blog went into an overdrive with tributes, pictures, updates, statuses with their love for the veteran actor soon after the death of the actor was confirmed.

Often called as one of the most handsome actors of the Indian film industry during his times, Khanna has featured in more than 100 films.

However, some of the famous movies Khanna appeared are Mere Apne, Insaaf and Amar, Akbar, Anthony.

He was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale. He had 146 credits as an actor, according to Hindustan Times.

The actor was also a was a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party member of the Lok Sabha from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab.

Bornn on 6 October 1946, Khanna made his debut in 1968 with Mann Ka Meet and went on to win numerous awards.

