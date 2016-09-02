Uzbek President Islam Karimov has died after 27 years in power

By Khaama Press - Fri Sep 02 2016, 9:30 pm

The President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov has died after remaining 27 years in power apparently due to an illness, it has been reported.

The news regarding Karimov’s death was confirmed by the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim during a televised meeting with his cabinet.

“We send our condolences and share the pain of the Uzbek people,” Prime Minister Yildirim said.

The 78-year-old Karimov was taken to hospital last week after a brain haemorrhage but the government has only said that he is critically ill.

His death leaves no obvious successor to lead central Asian country and there is no legal political opposition and the media are tightly controlled by the state.

The funeral ceremony of Karimov is expected to take place on Saturday, a Russian-based opposition website, Fergana, reported that preparations were under way for Mr Karimov’s funeral in Samarkand, the historic city where he was born.

