US vows support in Kabul attack probe as Kabul says culprits based in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 26 2016, 12:12 pm

The US Embassy in Kabul has vowed support to Afghanistan in investigating and bringing the culprits of the deadly attack on the American University in Kabul.

“The U.S. Embassy stands ready to assist Afghan authorities with their continuing investigation in bringing those responsible to justice,” a statement by the Embassy said

Condemning the attack on the university compound, the US Embassy said “The targeting of Afghan students and university staff who are working to improve the future of Afghanistan is a cruel and cowardly act.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those killed and injured, as well as with the victims’ families, colleagues, and friends,” said U.S. Ambassador P. Michael McKinley. “We remain strongly committed to the people of Afghanistan who are dedicated to establishing lasting peace and security and building the brightest possible future for their children.”

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

The Afghan government said Thursday that the attack was plotted and coordinated from the other side of the Durand Line but did not elaborate further on who or which group was involved in the attack.

The Afghan officials have long been critizing Pakistan for remaining reckless to act against the leadership councils of the Afghan militants based in Pakistan, specifically the Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network.

According to the Afghan officials, the leadership councils of both Taliban and Haqqani network operate from the Peshawar and Quetta cities of Pakistan.

