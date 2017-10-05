US voices concerns regarding the future and stability of Pakistani government

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 05 2017, 3:15 pm

The United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has shared the concerns of Washington regarding the stability of the government of Pakistan with his counterpart Khawajah Asif amid reports suggest Washington’s concerns have alarmed many as the remarks came unpleasant for the observers in Washington, it has been reported.

According to the local media reports in Pakistan, Tillerson has told his Pakistani counterpart that he believed the United States had a reliable partner in Pakistan.

Expressing concerns regarding the future of the government of Pakistan, Tiller has stressed that Washington wanted a stable government in Islamabad.

This marks the first time a US official has publicly addressed the political conflict in Islamabad, clearly backing the political setup, according to Dawn News.

Washington has shared concerns regarding the stability of the Pakistani government at a time when the relations between the two countries are at an all time low, mainly after the US President Donald Trump announced the new strategy of the United States for South Asia.

In the meantime, Tillerson US-Pakistan relationship held extraordinary importance in the region.

He said “And as we rolled out the South Asia strategy, we spoke about it in a regional context.”

Tillerson further added “So, we think there is an opportunity for us to strengthen that relationship. We’re going to be working very hard at all levels, from the State Department to the Defence Department to our intelligence communities, as well as economic, commerce opportunities as well.”

This comes as the US Secretary of Defense James Mattis expressed similar views regarding Pakistan on Tuesday and said Washington would try for one more time to work with Pakistan, warning that President Donald Trump is prepared to take whatever step is necessary if the efforts fail to attract the cooperation of Islamabad.

