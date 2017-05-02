US to grant 2,500 more visas for Afghans under $1 trillion deal

By Khaama Press - Tue May 02 2017, 11:03 am

The United States government will grant 2,500 more visas for the Afghan nationals have worked with the US military in Afghanistan, it has been reported.

The Afghan nationals will be granted with the visas under the deal that concluded on Sunday worth around $1 trillion.

This comes as the US government had approved 1,500 more visas for the Afghan nationals under the National Defense Authorization Act which was passed in late 2016.

However, reports emerged later suggesting that the US embassy in Kabul has run out of visas and has stopped scheduling interviews for the applicants.

“It’s both a moral and practical imperative that Congress approve additional visas. Thousands of Afghans have put themselves, and their families, at risk to help our soldiers and diplomats accomplish the U.S. mission and return home safely,” Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen quoted by Reuters said.

The Senate Armed Services Committee last year opposed to extend or authorizing new visa for the Afghan Special Immigration Visa Program.

The United States Department of State expressed concerns regarding the decision by the Senate Armed Services Committee for not extending or authorizing new visa for the Afghan Special Immigration Visa Program.

