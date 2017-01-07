US to deploy 300 soldiers in Helmand province

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 07 2017, 3:53 pm

The United States will deploy around 300 soldiers in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, it has bee reported.

The troops will reportedly deployed by the US Marine to train, advise and assist the leaders of the Afghan National Army.

The decision by US Marines to deploy forces to Helmand comes as the province has been witnessing firece clashes during the recent months as the Taliban group attempted take control of the strategic parts Helmand as part of their deadly spring offensive.

Task Force Southwest, led by Brig Gen Roger Turner, “will train and advise key leaders within the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and the 505th Zone National Police,” a statement published by the corps on Friday read.

According to the Afghan officials, the Taliban group attempted to shift some of its leadership to Helmand BT seizing control of the strategic Lashkargah city and other key districts.

At least six Taliban leaders have left the Quetta city of Pakistan along with their family members and have shifted to Helmand province, Kandahar’s police chief General Abdul Raziq said late in the month of December last year.

Speaking in a gathering attended by elders and Ulemas of 10 provinces, Gen. Raziq said some of the Taliban leaders who were looking to leave Quetta have been arrested and jailed by the Pakistani military.

Gen. Raziq further added that there are no reports regarding the fate of the family members of the Taliban group leaders who have been jailed.

