US supports India for helping Afghanistan to become strong, independent

By Khaama Press - Fri Sep 16 2016, 10:02 am

The United States lauded India for its support to Afghanistan to help the country become stronger and independent as New Delhi announced a fresh aid package of $1 billion on Wednesday.

Mark C Toner, deputy spokesman for the US Department of State, told reporters “obviously support India’s generosity and focus on Afghanistan and willingness to help Afghanistan become a stronger, independent country that has the stronger economic growth, certainly, but also has the capacity to defend itself and provide for the security of its people.”

He also added ” The fact that India is willing to invest in that future we view as a very positive sign and we appreciate India’s effort.”

India pledged the fresh aid during President Ghani’s visit to New Delhi on Wednesday which comes as the country has already invested around $2 billion in various reconstruction projects in Afghanistan.

India’s foreign secretary S Jaishankar told reporters that the $1 billion aid will be for Afghanistan’s capacity and institution building.

“The two leaders discussed the regional situation and expressed grave concern at continued use of terrorism and violence in the region for achieving political objectives,” according to a statement released following the meeting.

The statment further added “Stressing that elimination of all forms of terrorism, without any discrimination, is essential, they called upon the concerned to put an end to all sponsorship, support, safe havens and sanctuaries to terrorists, including for those who target Afghanistan and India.”

The two leaders also discussed security and defense cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi as they greed that the Strategic Partnership Council headed by the foreign ministers of the two countries will meet in the near future.

