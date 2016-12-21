US support Ghani in probing allegations of torture, sexual abuse against Dostum

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 21 2016, 2:53 pm

The United States Department of State has said it supports President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to investigation the allegations of torture and sexual abuse involving First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum.

“President Ghani has called for an investigation into this, and we support him in that effort. We certainly welcome the release of Mr. Ishchi,” State Department spokesperson, John Kirby said in response to a question regarding the controversial case involving VP Dostum.

Kirby further added “We’re obviously deeply disturbed by his unlawful detention and reported mistreatment by Vice President Dostam.”

” President Ghani said they’re going to investigate, as I said. We support that. We look forward to seeing that investigation proceed. We look forward to seeing the results of that investigation,” he added.

“I mean, broadly speaking – and we’ve said this before – a strong independent justice system is the cornerstone of every stable society,” Kirby said, adding that “And so we stand with the Afghan people as they work towards a stable, peaceful, prosperous future in which human rights are respected, and that rule of law is upheld. So let’s see where the investigation takes us. But obviously, the reports coming out about his unlawful detention and treatment are deeply, deeply disturbing, and I think President Ghani found them also deeply disturbing.”

National Security Council (NSC) meeting chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani reviewed and decided regarding the Attorney General’s report on allegations of torture and sexual abuse against Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum.

This comes as the Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the report presented by Attorney General focused on circumstances to launch an investigation regarding the claims made by Ahmad Khan Ischi.

The Palace said the report was reviewed and necessary decisions were taken but no further details were given regarding the decisions taken during the meeting.

Ahmad Ishchi is considered a political rival of Gen. Dostum who has claimed that the vice president detained him and forced him to strip naked besides he was beaten by the bodyguards of Gen. Dostum.

Mr. Ishchi has also claimed that the vice president even filmed the sexual abuse committed on him as well as his bodyguards.

However, the office of the first vice president, in a statement rejected the allegations as baseless and accused Mr. Ischchi of pro-militants activities.

