US strategy sparks online verbal clash among Pak foreign minister and ex-ambassador

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 26 2017, 11:42 am

The announcement of the new US strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia sparked an online verbal clash between the foreign minister of Pakistan and the ex-Pakistani ambassador to the United States.

The verbal clash between Khawajah Asif and Hussain Haqqani erupted after the former Pakistani president Asif Zardari was criticized regarding his remarks about the government in the aftermath of the new US strategy announcement.

“P res Zardari instead of criticising govt,rein in Haqqani his ambassador to US taking credit of authoring US policy Pres Trump announced,” Khwajah Asif said in a Twitter post.

In response, the former Pakistani ambassador tweeted “#Pakistan FM shd deal with the policy instead of trying to bully an exiled Pakistani on twitter.”

The US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled the new US strategy outlining the approaches for Afghanistan and South Asia as he harshly criticized Pakistan for harboring the terrorist groups besides he vowed continued support to Afghanistan and war against terrorism.

President Trump said “For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror. The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed states whose tense relations threaten to spiral into conflict. And that could happen.”

He said the next pillar of the new strategy is to change the approach and how to deal with Pakistan, emphasizing that we can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond, emphasizing that Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists.

