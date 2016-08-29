US steps up training of Afghan Air Force personnel

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 29 2016, 8:51 pm

The United states has stepped up training of the Afghan Air Force (AAF) personnel to help boost the air power of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) amid deteriorating security sitaution across the country.

The training of the AAF personnel comes as Afghanistan received several rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft from the United States and other allies but there are concerns regarding the lack of human resources to handle and utilize the equipment properly.

The AAF personnel are being trained at two school houses located outside Afghanistan and the United States which are being run with $11.2 billion funds of the US army, located in United Arab Emirates and Czech Republic.

Trent Morrow, a business development executive at Raytheon, a industry giant preparing to graduate the Afghan Air Force personnel, said “This is the first full-scale program of both the Czech schoolhouse and the UAE.”

“Just now, we’re hitting stride,” Morrow told Military.com during an interview at the Farnborough International Air Show in England in July.

According to the paper, to date, 87 Afghan officers have graduated from both school houses, he said. Now, 111 students are in various training phases at both locations, with another 125 scheduled to enter by the end of the year.

The schools offer both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft instruction, taught by American instructors on commercial training aircraft.

Morrow further added that the courses begin with English language training that emphasizes technical terminology, as English is the international language of aviation, Morrow said.

“In most cases, [the officers] have to learn some of the technical English in order to function, to get through just flying an aircraft,” Morrow said. “And then we progress through the general skills up through what it takes for them to graduate both rotary-wing and fixed-wing training.”

According to Morrow, the majority of the students have had no previous flight time and requirements are determined by the Afghan Air Force, as are the candidates sent to the school houses. On average, he said, officers spend between nine and 10 months in training before returning to the force.

Training continues at the schools as the fledgling air force makes historic strides. In April, U.S. officials said Afghan pilots trained in the U.S. had conducted their first-ever fixed-wing close air support missions, flying A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft purchased under a U.S. contract. In all, the Afghan Air Force will receive 20 A-29s by 2018.

