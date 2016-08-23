US soldier killed in an explosion in Helmand province

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 23 2016, 4:59 pm

A US soldier lost his life in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in the restive Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, the US Forces for Afghanistan (USFOR-A) said.

According to a statement by USFOR-A, the soldier succumbed to his injuries during the operationss near Lashkargah city, provincial capital of Helmand province.

“On behalf of all of U.S. Forces – Afghanistan, as well as Resolute Support, our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of those involved,” said General John W. Nicholson, commander of USFOR-A and Resolute Support, “We are deeply saddened by this loss, but remain committed to helping our Afghan partners provide a brighter future for themselves and their children.”

The service member was killed conducting Train, Advise, Assist activities with Afghan counterparts under NATO authorities when their patrol triggered an Improvised Explosive Device. An investigation is being conducted to determine the exact circumstances of the event.

No further details were given regarding the identity of the deceased soldier, saying “U.S. Department of Defense Policy is to withhold the identity of the service member pending next-of-kin notification. We will release additional information as appropriate.”

The southern Helmand province has been witnessing growing violence during the recent weeks as the Taliban group has intensified attacks.

The growing violence forced the US forces in Afghanistan to deploy at least 100 soldiers in this province to help the Afghan forces push the Taliban militants.

