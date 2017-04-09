US soldier killed during operations against ISIS in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 09 2017, 9:40 am

A US soldier was killed during the counter-terrorism operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the US Forces in Afghanistan Captain Bill Salvin said “A US soldier was killed in action while conducting operations against ISIS-Khorasan in Afghanistan.”

He said the soldier was mortally wounded late Saturday during an operation in Nangarhar province.

No further details were given regarding the identity of the deceased soldier, saying “More information will be released as appropriate.”

This comes as at least three US soldiers were wounded in an explosion in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province last month.

The Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan regularly conduct counter-terrorism operations against the ISIS loyalists in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The local officials are saying that the Afghan forces are busy conducting the operations under the name of Hamza while the operations by US forces mostly comprise of airstrikes.

The increased raids by US forces follow a broader role granted to them by the Obama administration earlier last year, a step which was taken amid concerns that the ISIS affiliates are attempting to expand foothold in Afghanistan and turn Nangarhar into their regional operational base.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS