US soldier dies of wounds, 6 wounded in Logar helicopter crash

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 28 2017, 5:10 pm

A US died and six others were wounded after a helicopter crashed in central Logar province of Afghanistan late on Friday.

“A U.S. service member has died as a result of injuries sustained during a helicopter crash in Logar province, late Friday evening,” the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

The statement further added “We can confirm the crash was not the result of enemy action. We have full accountability of all personnel and the crash site has been secured. Six other U.S. crew members were injured in the crash and are all receiving medical treatment.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our comrade,” said General John Nicholson, commander, Resolute Support. “On behalf of all of Resolute Support, our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen comrade and those injured in this unfortunate event.”

NATO says the Resolute Support is investigating the circumstances of the crash to determine more facts and will release relevant details as appropriate.

This comes as the Taliban group had earlier claimed that the group was involved behind the downing of the helicopter.

A spokesman for the group Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that 43 US and Afghan soldiers were killed in the incident.

